



– He went back once with investigators.

Once with his wife.

Now, Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce takes CBS 11 to the very spot he was shot six times on March 15, 2016.

After a long recovery, Pearce is back on patrol, with a mission that could lead him to help save another officer facing the same fate he did.

“There’s a quote out there I’m passionate about,” said Pearce. “The only thing it takes for evil to prevail, is for good men and women to do nothing and I’m not about to let evil prevail.”

Officer Pearce has been back on the streets fore a little more than a year as an officer and tactical medic, ready to help anyone who may end up just like he was three years ago.

“I’m ready for it,” he said.

Pearce was shot while pursuing Ed McIver Sr. who was killed in a shootout with police, and his son, Ed McIver, Jr.

McIver Sr. shot Officer Pearce.

A sergeant fired the shots that killed McIver Sr. from 275 feet away.

Even after Officer Pearce was shot multiple times, he was able to guide his fellow officers on how to treat him until paramedics airlifted him to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, according to Chief Joel Fitzgerald at the time.

