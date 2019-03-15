RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Flowers and cards arrived throughout the day at the Islamic Association of North Texas Friday, in the wake of Thursday’s mass shooting in New Zealand.

“We are glad you are our neighbors and we love you,” read one.

“These flowers have come from neighbors, they’ve come from friends within the multi-faith community, they’ve come from strangers,” said Pastor Neil Cazares-Thomas of Cathedral of Hope.

Flowers and cards have been arriving at the Islamic Association of North Texas, in the wake of yesterday’s tragedy in New Zealand.

“We are glad you are our neighbors and we love you,” reads one.

@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/UvhH1Mwh0z — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 15, 2019

A large crowd filled the auditorium at a Richardson mosque Friday night, with added security in and around the building.

People of different faiths were side by side an a show of solidarity.

“To stand together in unity and in love and in faith to say this is unacceptable, these acts of hate are unacceptable,” said Bradley Laye, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

Imam Shpendim Nadzaku, of the Islamic Association of North Texas, said it’s a reminder of what communities must remember in the wake of tragedy.

“Terrorism as a whole is a minority. The majority of people of whether it’s New Zealand or elsewhere in the world… the majority of people are good,” he said.