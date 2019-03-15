DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman were found dead inside a locked apartment in Dallas early Thursday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident, police say.

Police responded to a health and welfare check just before 5 a.m. on a complex on Whitehurst Drive. When they arrived, they found Sagunda Glosson, 31, and Aaron Glosson, 27, dead inside the apartment.

According to police, the apartment was locked and secured. A handgun covered in blood was also found inside the room where officers found the two victims.

The relationship between the two victims is currently unknown. Police will be investigating the case as a murder-suicide.