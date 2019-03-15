NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cold case has reopened in North Texas.

North Richland Hills police have released a detailed sketch of a suspect wanted for a spree of armed bank robberies and for shooting one of their officers in March 2003.

Investigators were able to recently put together a sketch of the suspect based on DNA obtained during the case. They believe the suspect looked like the sketch at the time Officer Jeff Garner was shot while chasing him.

According to police, Garner was chasing the suspect on March 3, 2003 after the man had allegedly robbed a bank at 6624 Watauga Road in Watauga. Garner was shot and wounded in the 7900 block of Smithfield Road in North Richland Hills.

Police said the wanted man is suspected of other armed bank robberies in the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, as well as in Kansas and Oklahoma. The robberies are said to have taken place between October 1998 and March 2003.

According to police, the man allegedly assaulted bank employees during the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 817.281.1000 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8411. A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution for the crime.