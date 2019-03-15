  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Dixon Avenue, Homicide, James Browning Jr, Murder, murder suspects, Murder Victim, surveillance images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released security camera photos of suspects wanted for a murder that happened on Wednesday, March 13 at the Dixon Grocery on Dixon Avenue.

Dallas murder suspects (surveillance)

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Dallas murder suspects (surveillance)

The victim, James Browning Jr, 20, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

James Browning Jr.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s