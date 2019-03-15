DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released security camera photos of two people wanted for a murder that happened on Wednesday, March 13 at the Dixon Grocery on Dixon Avenue.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The victim, James Browning Jr, 20, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.