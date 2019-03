WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Election Commission fined Sen. Ted Cruz’s Senate Campaign $35,000 on Friday.

The fine is for not disclosing $1,000,000 worth of loans from Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

The New York Times first reported the story in 2016.

Sen. Cruz and his wife, Heidi put $1.2 million in “personal funds” into his 2012 Senate campaign.

A later review of personal financial documents showed they didn’t sell any assets to get the money, but took out the loans instead.