AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Amarillo, Texas police captain has been arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

An Amarillo Police Department statement said Capt. Jason Zang was arrested Friday in an investigation that began with a complaint March 7.

Zang, who’s been an Amarillo police officer since 1990, was commander of the Service Division.

Capt. Jason Zang (Amarillo Police Dept.)

Potter County criminal court records show Zang was being held on $7,500 bond. He is currently on administrative leave.

Amarillo Police Sgt. Carla Burr says the charge, a state jail felony, can involve photos or other visual recordings.

She offered no specifics about Zang’s case.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

