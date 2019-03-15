AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Amarillo, Texas police captain has been arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

An Amarillo Police Department statement said Capt. Jason Zang was arrested Friday in an investigation that began with a complaint March 7.

Zang, who’s been an Amarillo police officer since 1990, was commander of the Service Division.

Potter County criminal court records show Zang was being held on $7,500 bond. He is currently on administrative leave.

Amarillo Police Sgt. Carla Burr says the charge, a state jail felony, can involve photos or other visual recordings.

She offered no specifics about Zang’s case.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)