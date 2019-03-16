  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – April the giraffe has given birth again!

The internet sensation went into labor Saturday morning as over 300,000 viewers watched in anticipation, Animal Adventure Park said. The new calf was welcomed into the world just before 12:45 p.m.

Internet sensation April the giraffe gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. (Credit: Animal Adventure Park via CNN)

April became known around the world after the park in Harpursville, New York decided to livestream her pregnancy so that people could witness the miracle of giraffe birth.

The giraffe was a hit on social media, especially on the CBSDFW Facebook page, as viewers quickly became fans in 2017 when she gave birth to Tajiri.

The park said the new baby quickly bonded with its mother and has started nursing.

A name for April’s new baby has not yet been chosen. The park will fully examine the new calf on Sunday.

