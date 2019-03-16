DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a crowded day in Dallas Saturday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at the city’s annual parade on Greenville Avenue.

Police estimated between 90,000 to 100,000 people attended the celebration, and that there were no major incidents. Just a lot of green.

Dallas Fire Rescue said it responded to 27 patients at the parade regarding medical calls. Five of those patients were taken to local hospitals for various treatments.

According to fire officials, medics had to perform CPR after one person collapsed for an unknown reason. The person was successfully revived before arriving at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

One spectator said it was her first time at the parade after recently moving to Dallas.

“We moved from Lubbock about six month ago to be closer to my kids and grandkids. So, they come to this event, but this is my first experience here,” Karen Thomas said.

Saturday’s parade continues a decades-old tradition in Dallas that brings people together. Jonathan Flores was asked why he thought St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal in the city.

“I think because it brings the community together. You have North Dallas, East Dallas, you have people from Oak Cliff here. You have tents from New Orleans here. It’s just a real good atmosphere,” Flores said.

The parade also annually donates about $10,000 to fund scholarships for Dallas ISD.