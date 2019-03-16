



Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving apparently heard the word “quit” from his coach before he made that decision last week.

In a blistering interview with USA Today Sports, Irving talked about what head coach Jason Garrett said to him following his indefinite suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today Sports. “I’m a distraction to the team.”

Last week, Irving announced on Instagram Live that he was done with the NFL after his third suspension from the league and hoped the league changes its policy on marijuana use.

During his livestream, he appeared to be smoking a blunt in front of his viewers. He also argued that marijuana is a safer alternative to pills for treating football-related injuries.

“[Garrett] views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It’s not a good situation,” Irving told USA Today Sports.

The 25-year-old joined the Cowboys in 2015. He played in two games last season where he had four tackles and a sack. He became a free agent when the new season started earlier this week.

On the other hand, Irving said owner Jerry Jones supported him on his thoughts of the NFL’s policy.

“Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” he told USA Today Sports. “He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied.”