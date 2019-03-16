DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after firefighters found him unresponsive after a fire inside a residential garage Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a fire at a home in the 8400 block of Hunnicut Road at around 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found that a fire had already been extinguished inside a garage of the one-story home.

Firefighters found a man inside the garage with “significant burn injuries.” He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators discovered that a person went to the home to do some work when he saw smoke coming from the garage. After calling 911, he went inside the garage and found that a couch was on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the person said he then found the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.