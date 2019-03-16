



Quarterback Johnny Manziel has been given another chance at football. This time in the Alliance of American Football league.

CBS Sports reports Manziel has signed a player agreement to play in the AAF and will be able to join one of its eight teams.

The news of Manziel’s chance to play football again was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said the quarterback will have to go through the league’s waiver system.

The AAF’s San Antonio Commanders reportedly had the first chance at the rights to Manziel due to league’s allocation system, but they have released those rights according to Schefter’s report.

Manziel was released by the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes in February after he broke an agreement he had with the league that allowed him to play. The league also barred him from signing with another CFL team. The reason for his release is still unknown.

His release from the Alouettes was less than a year after Manziel signed his first contract in the league.

The former Texas A&M standout, who broke numerous records during his college football career, will look to have another crack at football after short-lived stints in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and in the CFL.