WINSLOW, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A truck driver accused of kidnapping two children in Central Texas has been arrested in northern Arizona, authorities say. The two children were both found safe.

Winslow police say 47-year-old Marshall Pendergrass of Jacksonville, Florida was taken into custody Saturday and is facing federal charges.

Winslow authorities were contacted by police in Belton, which is in the Killeen-Temple metro area, about a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother who were reported missing Friday.

Winslow police say the two were found in the sleeper cab of semi-truck parked 75 miles east of Flagstaff.

Both children were in good physical condition and turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Services.

Winslow police say Pendergrass wasn’t related to the children and allegedly held them against their will.

