COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two football players at Texas A&M University-Commerce were robbed and shot while vacationing in the Miami area for Spring Break, the school said in a statement.

The school in Commerce, about 15 miles northeast of Greenville, said it learned about the incident Saturday afternoon. The players are currently at a Miami-area hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Details of the robbery and shooting are currently unknown as the investigation continues. The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries have not been officially released.

According to the school, head coach David Bailiff and athletic director Tim McMurray headed to Florida to be with the students and their families.

“The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families,” the school said.