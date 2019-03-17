  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were shot at a club in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, and one of them was critically injured.

Police responded to the shooting at the No Limits club in the 3100 block of Joyce Drive at around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three people who were shot.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another man and a woman were in stable condition.

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved in the shooting who fled from the club. Police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

