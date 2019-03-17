  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMNCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Park, fire, Harris County, Houston, Houston News, Intercontinental Terminals Company, Petrochemicals Terminal, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some residents in the Houston area are being urged to find a safe location indoors after a fire broke out at a petrochemicals terminal.

The fire started Sunday at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston. Deer Park officials issued a shelter-in-place directive after the fire was reported.

Harris County officials say the fire started about 10 a.m. at the terminal that stores petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil. The company’s website says the terminal has a storage capacity of 13.1 million barrels.

A fire broke out at a petrochemicals terminal in Deer Park, southeast of Houston. (KHOU)

The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday afternoon has been contained. Company officials say no injuries were reported.

Officials told KHOU that the substance that was burning was gasoline. The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s