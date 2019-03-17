SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Saginaw High School band represented North Texas on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland as they performed in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The school said over 60 members of the band have been in Ireland for a week to tour the country and learn about the culture.

Their trip ended with the big parade in the country’s capital where they marched for almost two miles.

The band could be seen walking behind a “Spirit of Saginaw” banner and donning the school’s colors as they marched through the city.