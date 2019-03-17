  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DFW News, Dublin, Ireland, Marching Band, North Texas, saginaw, Saginaw High School, St. Patrick's Day Parade, Texas

SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Saginaw High School band represented North Texas on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland as they performed in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The school said over 60 members of the band have been in Ireland for a week to tour the country and learn about the culture.

Their trip ended with the big parade in the country’s capital where they marched for almost two miles.

(Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD)

The band could be seen walking behind a “Spirit of Saginaw” banner and donning the school’s colors as they marched through the city.

