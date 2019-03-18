NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are 220 red light cameras in North Texas.

In 2017, the 23 area cities with red light camera programs collected $47,628,345 in fines according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Fort Worth collected the most in red light cameras fines among North Texas cities in 2017 with $8.9 million. However, after expenses and giving the state’s its share of the revenue, Plano had the largest net revenue with $2.6 million.

