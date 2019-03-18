Filed Under:Brooks & Dunn, Brooks and Dunn, Country Music, Country Music Hall of Fame, grammy winners, Ray Stevens


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Country hit-making duo Brooks & Dunn, comedic singer Ray Stevens and industry veteran Jerry Bradley will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

The newest inductees were announced Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kix Brooks (L) and Ronnie Dunn of of Brooks and Dunn attend Celebrity Fight Night XXIV on March 10, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

The Grammy-winning duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have had 20 No. 1 hits, including songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Brand New Man.” Ray Stevens is known for singing zany hits like “The Streak,” but also sentimental ones like “Everything Is Beautiful.”

Bradley, the son of Owen Bradley, was the former head of RCA Records’ Nashville office.

Brooks & Dunn’s latest tour stop in Texas was at NRG Stadium in Houston last month.

