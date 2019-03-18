DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s sixth again, but this time it’s a bit more special.

Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki is now sixth all-time in scoring (again) after passing legend Wilt Chamberlain Monday evening. And he did it in front of the crowd who’s been behind him for 21 seasons.

Nowitzki overtook Chamberlain’s 31,419 points against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center. He entered the game only four points from passing the NBA great.

Besides now being sixth on the all-time scoring list, he’s also the scoring leader among international players in NBA history.

Nowitzki is the first player in NBA history to play 21 years with the same team, making the 7-foot German an all-time fan favorite in the city of Dallas.

The Mavericks star was previously sixth on the scoring list but fell to seventh after LeBron James passed him along the Michael Jordan to move to fourth.