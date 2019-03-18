



– The growing popularity of online shopping is changing the retail business and affecting everything from shopping malls to the shipping industry. It also means items are returned in greater numbers than ever before.

Free shipping and liberal return policies have made it easy to get a refund for almost anything. Eleven percent of all purchases are returned; some online stores see 30 percent of their sales returned. It’s created a massive secondary market, and it has some stores tracking what you bring back.

