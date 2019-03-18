  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a pair of 18-year-olds after they allegedly went on a Waffle House robbery spree.

Police said they hit four Waffle Houses in three cities between 12:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Monday.

The Waffle House on Oakland Avenue and on/near Alta Mere in Fort Worth, along with one in Saginaw and one in Roanoke, were robbed by two young men seen driving a black Ford Mustang at each of the robberies.

Around 2:00 a.m., Grand Prairie Police spotted a black Ford Mustang, which was reported stolen.

After pulling over the driver, police confirmed the people inside the car matched the description of the two suspects involved in the robberies.

Fort Worth Police robbery detectives took over the investigation and arrested Justanity Johnson, 18, and Xavier Parham, 18, for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Justanity Johnson and Xavier Parham

“Great work by our detectives! We also want to thank Grand Prairie PD for their assistance in locating these dangerous suspects,” Fort Worth Police said on Facebook.

They also tweeted about the arrests.

by our robbery unit! Justanity Johnson, 18, & Xavier Parham, 18 were arrested for aggravated robbery of two locations in Ft Worth. & 1 in Saginaw & 1 in Roanoke. to for their assistance in locating these two suspects.”

