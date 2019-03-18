  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Jorge Luis Santamaria (photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety increased the reward for information leading to the capture of wanted sex offender Jorge Luis Santamaria, 37, to $7,000.

Santamaria, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Santamaria has been wanted since October 2012 when he absconded from his last known address in Electra which is located in Wichita County. He also has ties to Mexico, as well as the Austin area, including Elgin. In 2005, Santamaria was convicted of attempt to commit indecency with a child – sexual contact after an incident in Travis County involving an 11-year-old boy.

Santamaria is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

