



Shopping? Well that’s just the beginning because The Shops at Willow Bend have been reimagined with a $125 million dollar makeover. They’ve taken the traditional trip to the mall to the next level with their newest concept The District.

It’s a dining destination that’s basically littered with the culinary elite of North Texas. Think James Beard and Top Chef- Yes that good. Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones takes a tasty tour through Plano’s newest hot spot. We hope you’ve eaten because if not, you might get hungry.

Learn more about the new Cadillac XT4 here: Metroplex Cadillac Dealers