NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday the third and final Super Moon of the year appears over the skies of North Texas.

A Super moon happens when the full moon occurs when it is closest to the earth in its orbit around it. That is called “apogee”. The moon will appear about 30 percent bigger and 305 brighter than normal.

This is the full moon in March and is called the Full Worm Moon. This is the time of year when the soil starts to soften and earthworms start to rise to the top of the soil. The birds love this since in coincides with nest building and baby feedings.

The moon was closer on the last full moon in February (the Super Full Snow Moon) but bigger than the Super Blood Wolf Moon in January.

The crazy thing with all this is the “full “ happens on Wednesday at 8:43 p.m. local time. The Vernal Equinox (when the Sun’s center cross the plane of the earth’s equator) happens at 4:48 p.m. the same day.

This is the closest these two unrelated events have occurred since 1981 (38 years ago).