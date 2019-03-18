COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two football players from Texas A&M University-Commerce are hospitalized in Miami after being robbed and shot while vacationing in the Miami area for Spring Break, the school said in a statement.

The school in Commerce, about 15 miles northeast of Greenville, said it learned about the incident Saturday afternoon.

Jay Bias and Xavier Morris are both junior linebackers and are recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The City of Miami Police Department did confirm it is investigating the shooting.

“All we are able to confirm at this point is that we are handling an investigation where two football player students at Texas A&M University-Commerce, who were here for Spring Break, were robbed at gunpoint and then shot at approximately 5:26 a.m. on Saturday..”

Both students are in stable condition.

It wasn’t clear where the robbery took place, and no arrests have been reported.

Texas A&M Commerce released a statement saying it’s horrified by what happened and focusing on supporting the injured students.

The school’s athletic director traveled to Miami which did not surprise student athletes CBS 11 spoke to who say the staff has a history of being supportive.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve seen them act in that way,” said Kate Holleman. “There’s a culture of support here and it’s really good to know that not only in the big dramatic scary situations but also the simple little needs day-to-day on campus.”

Texas A&M University-Commerce is a NCAA Division II school in the Lone Star Conference.

The football team went 10-3 this past season.

