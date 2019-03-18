



If you are regular reader of this blog, you may know that I am a big fan of SIRIUS XM 21, “Little Steven’s Underground Garage.” And that’s where I heard the music of the Philadelphia-based rock band Soraia.

Soraia has been going and blowing since 2009, some ten years! The band members include: ZouZou Mansour (vocals), Mike Reisman (guitar), Travis Smith (bass), and Brianna Sig (drums). The band is a hard-charging, no-nonsense rock and roll band. As I understand it, they caught the attention of Steven Van Zandt (“Little Steven”) and, as they say, the rest is history. They were awarded the “#1 Coolest Song in the World 2016”. They have released three studio albums and six singles getting airplay on SIRIUS XM 21.

This band is full of talent.

Today’s song from Soraia is one featured earlier by the Foote Files on a blog on the Portland, Oregon -based band, The Sonics, who recorded this song in the 60’s. Written by Richard Berry in 1959 (60 years ago!), the lyrics go like this:

Wow! Have love, oh baby will travel, ah-ha

Have love, oh babe I will travel

I said if you need a lovin’ man, mmm I’ll travel

Well, I’ll travel from Main to Mexico

Just to find a little girl that loves me so

No matter where, no matter where I’ll be

I’m lookin’ for a woman that’ll satisfy me

Have love, oh baby I will travel, I say yeah-yeah

Have love, oh baby I will travel

I said if you need a lovin’ man, mmm I’ll travel

(Wow!)

To learn more about the band, visit their website at www.soraia.com.

