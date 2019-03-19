



– In the wake of the massive college admissions scandal, a California lawmaker wants state universities to scrap standardized tests like the SAT.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) is among those who think California’s universities should stop using these types of standardized tests for admissions.

He said the recent indictments have focused new scrutiny on parents and students gaming the system.

In Texas, The University of Texas men’s tennis coach and a TCU men’s basketball assistant coach were fired due to their alleged roles in the scandal.

There is no talk in Texas at this time of banning the SAT.

“You know what we should think about doing is just scrapping the whole thing and focusing on just the old fashioned way, your grades in your class, your application which looks at your extra curricular activities, your life experiences,” said McCarty.

The college board created the SAT entrance exam in 1926 to help colleges compare students on an equal level.