MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Johnny Manziel has found another team, another league and another chance.

He says he remains confident in his ability to play football “at any level” as the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner attempts another comeback, this time with the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express.

An introductory news conference was held Tuesday in Memphis for Manziel, who agreed over the weekend to join the spring league.

The former first-round draft pick out of Texas A&M had stints in the NFL and CFL while dealing with a series of off-field issues.

Manziel’s rights in the AAF belonged to the San Antonio Commanders, but they declined to sign him.

He was awarded through the league’s waiver system to the Express, who have a league-worst 1-5 record.

