ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are trying to identify people seen in videos posted on social media, involved in a violent brawl inside AT&T Stadium.

The melee happened Saturday night at the end of the championship boxing match between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia.

Videos posted to Facebook and Instagram show people being kicked in the head, and others using cleaning equipment as weapons.

Two police officers trying to break up the melee were outnumbered in their attempt to stop the fighting.

Although fights are not uncommon at large events, police said the severity of what occurred and the fact there were no arrests that night, now has them interested in identifying the people involved and pursuing charges including assault and fighting in public.

“It sounds like it went down so quick, there were so many people fighting, the two officers who were initially there, their whole goal was to separate people and stop the fighting,” Lt. Chris Cook said Tuesday.

Police said no one was treated for any injuries because everyone scattered once the fight eventually broke up.

Videos showed the fight between fans started in the seating area inside the stadium.

Cook said the department would be reviewing its own protocols following the incident.