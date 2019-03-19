FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.

CBS 11 Sports Director Bill Jones likes the signing and said on Twitter, “Have I mentioned how much I like Randall Cobb?”

Along with the addition of Cobb, the Cowboys on Tuesday re-signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper L.P. Ladouceur.

They also signed Kerry Hyder, a defensive end from Texas Tech who was with Detroit last season.

Dallas has brought in Cobb and re-signed receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal since slot receiver Cole Beasley left in free agency last week for a four-year deal with Buffalo.

Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Packers from 2011 through last season.

The 28-year-old receiver was a Pro Bowl pick in 2014, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

