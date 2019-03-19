  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:battalion chief, DFW News, first woman, Fort Worth Fire Department, Sherri Hauch

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department made history Tuesday with a promotion.

Captain Sherri Hauch was promoted to Battalion Chief.

Captain Sherri Hauch is promoted to Battalion Chief (Fort Worth Fire Dept.)

She is the first woman in the history of the department to be promoted to this position.

She’s been with the department for 21 years.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said on Instagram, “An exciting day for FWFD! Captain Sherri Hauch has been promoted to Battalion Chief. BC Hauch is the first female in FWFD history to promote to BC and now is the highest ranking female in the department. Congratulations Chief.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s