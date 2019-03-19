FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department made history Tuesday with a promotion.

Captain Sherri Hauch was promoted to Battalion Chief.

She is the first woman in the history of the department to be promoted to this position.

She’s been with the department for 21 years.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said on Instagram, “An exciting day for FWFD! Captain Sherri Hauch has been promoted to Battalion Chief. BC Hauch is the first female in FWFD history to promote to BC and now is the highest ranking female in the department. Congratulations Chief.”