FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council found out Tuesday the Fort Worth Police Department needs to hire more than 3,000 police officers during the next decade.

That’s according to a study looking at the police department.

One recommendation is to hire 35 sworn officers, mostly patrol officers, each year, along with ten civilians to work with the department.

The additions would cost the city more than $6 million per year.

The study also recommends the department add one more SWAT team and focus more on hiring and retaining 911 dispatchers.

The Fort Worth City Council said it will work with the police department’s senior staff to determine what recommendations are possible.