ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Today marks a grim anniversary for a North Texas family. ‘

Robbie Jean Biggar and her young grandson disappeared 25 years ago, today. No one was ever convicted for their murders but the family refuses to give up their fight for answers.

“I still have hope,” says her sister, Polly Knott, “without hope, you really don’t have anything.”

A quarter century later, at the end of a quiet, country road… Biggar is at rest in a cemetery filled with family. But, for the relatives that remain, it is a never ending quest for closure.

“Our family is just not the same,” says Knott.

It was March 19, 1994. Kasey Wyatt Roberts, just weeks from turning 2, was found the next day. He died of asphyxia, still strapped in his car seat in Biggar’s car. It was abandoned at a Red Oak apartment complex. Police at the time believe that Biggar was abducted in Lancaster. Her body, beaten beyond recognition, was later discovered in a Waxahachie field. Who could do such a thing?

“We never got the answers we needed,” admits Knott, “we felt like someone should pay for what they’ve done.”

Over the years, the Ellis County Sheriff’s department has continued to work the case — calling it one they would never forget. Ten years ago, a man Biggar was dating was arrested. But, he was never indicted and has since died. At the time, investigators also arrested an accomplice. Thus, Biggar’s sister still believes that someone can still give them peace.

“I also know that God’s in control and I feel like one day we will have the answers. We just have to keep the faith and trust in him.”