



— Would you buy something that someone said was haunted? One buyer in Salisbury, NC wasn’t afraid and purchased a furniture set said to cause nightmares.

A sign on the sale item at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore there claimed the furniture was “Handcarved in the 1950’s” and was possibly haunted.

“Please note,” the sign continued, “previous owner reports that the highboy us haunted.” A ‘highboy’ is a tall chest of drawers on legs. “He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room,” the sign continued. “He also reports that the dogs would not stop barking at it.”

The names of the purchasers were not released but a manager at the story told the Charlotte Observer they were regular customers.

Elizabeth Brady, director of store operations said that the warning was not a publicity stunt. She said it was a mater of full disclosure. “We are a Christian housing ministry, so we didn’t want to not disclose that,” Brady told the paper.

No word on if the new owners have claimed hauntings as well.