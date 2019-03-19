



– Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas is at the center of a lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the defendant, an unidentified child at the time, was sexually abused by former priest Donald Dickerson.

In a statement, Jesuit Dallas President Mike Earsing said regarding the John Doe lawsuit:

“We reported to the community in December that Don Dickerson was on a list released by the Jesuits’ Central and Southern Province against whom there were credible allegations of abuse of a minor. We continue to ask our community to provide compassion and support for all victims of sexual misconduct and abuse. I don’t believe it would be appropriate to discuss the specifics of this lawsuit.”

The attorneys for the plaintiff, Hal Browne and Lori Watson released a statement in response, saying:

“We are heartened by Jesuit Dallas’ President Earsing’s statement released today urging his community to “provide compassion and support for all victims of sexual misconduct and abuse.” Our hope is that Jesuit Dallas and the Jesuits will recognize the injury our client has suffered as a result of Dickerson’s abuse and work with us toward a resolution of the case, as they did with Dickerson’s other victims.”

Dickerson is deceased.

