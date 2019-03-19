DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 people filled St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin restaurant and bar in Deep Ellum to meet Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

“I’m running for President because I’m convinced we need new leadership with a new vision for our country in 2020,” Castro said.

The former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary for President Barack Obama says he supports universal pre-K, Medicare for all and if elected, says on his first day in office, he would recommit to the Paris Climate Accord.

The newest poll shows Castro at one percent, trailing the other Texas Democrat, Beto O’Rourke, and others with higher name recognition and who are better funded.

“I haven’t been a front runner at any point in my life. They’re a lot of people out there who don’t feel like they’re a frontrunner in life and I’m going to talk to them and I’m confident by the time the voting comes around in February 2020, I’m going to do very well,” he said.

Some Democrats CBS 11 spoke with say while they liked what they heard, they haven’t made up their minds.

“It’s a very long election cycle,” said a Democrat named Ian. “I’ve seen enough of them to see they can go all kinds of ways. One debate can make all the difference.”

“I just want to know everything about everyone because it’s a vote and every vote matters,” said Democrat Aisha Mahama.

And other Democratic Presidential candidates have already been in Dallas fighting for those votes, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

California Senator Kamala Harris will appear in Grapevine Friday.

CBS 11 asked Castro how to convince Democrats he can take on Donald Trump. He said, “First of all, there are a whole bunch of Democrats that can beat Donald Trump.” butt to: 11:32-38 “For me, I believe I have a track record that I can put up against him.”

Before he can do that, Castro must put his track record up against the other Democrats in the race.