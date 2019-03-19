DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He walked into a convenience store in Dallas, grabbed an entire rack of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets and made a run for it.

Now the Dallas Police Department is asking for your help identifying the thief.

The theft happened on February 26 at the Rush 24/7 on South Hampton Road.

Police say it was just after 7:00 a.m. when a white or Latin male wearing a black hoodie and dark pants entered the store.

A store clerk isn’t seen in the video and after standing at the counter for a few seconds the man grabs a lottery ticket dispenser, rips it off the counter, and runs out the door.

Anyone who recognizes the thief or has information about the crime is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-0546.

Investigators haven’t said how much the lottery tickets are worth.