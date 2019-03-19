  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Lottery, lottery thief, lottery tickets, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, Texas Lottery, thief

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He walked into a convenience store in Dallas, grabbed an entire rack of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets and made a run for it.

Now the Dallas Police Department is asking for your help identifying the thief.

The theft happened on February 26 at the Rush 24/7 on South Hampton Road.

Police say it was just after 7:00 a.m. when a white or Latin male wearing a black hoodie and dark pants entered the store.

A store clerk isn’t seen in the video and after standing at the counter for a few seconds the man grabs a lottery ticket dispenser, rips it off the counter, and runs out the door.

Anyone who recognizes the thief or has information about the crime is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-0546.

Investigators haven’t said how much the lottery tickets are worth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s