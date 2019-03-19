DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the most recognizable names in professional tennis are in Dallas this week for a good cause.

2018 WTA Finals Champion Elina Svitolina launched a children’s foundation Tuesday in her name at TBarM Racquet Club in Dallas on Tuesday.

She was joined by one of the top male professionals in the world Gael Monfils to announce scholarships, after school programs and special events for North Texas kids who are interested in or excel in the sport of tennis.

The mission of the Elina Svitolina Foundation is “to encourage children, through the sport of tennis, to learn the values of hard work, self-discipline and the importance of giving 100 percent every day in life.”

Svitolina said the foundation will help create opportunities through scholarships, after-school programs, camps and special events.

“For me it’s just about sharing great moments with the kids,” she says, I really just enjoy being on the court with them. All the processes we have to go through, the tough moments, it’s always by sharing that we get better.”

Svitolona said came up with the idea for her new foundation while participating in kids clinics and donating her time to teach at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.