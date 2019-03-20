  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW) – It’s time to bust out those wallets. Apple has announced the second generation of its popular AirPods, which now include an option for wireless charging.

The new AirPods come with better battery life for longer talk times, faster connect times between various Apple devices and the “Hey Siri” function for a hands-free option of calling for help from the digital assistant. The tech giant also revealed their new in-house technology for the AirPods which they call the H1 chip that powers the earbuds.

New Airpods (Apple.com)

The biggest physical change appears to be the new wireless charging case for the AirPods which allows users to power up their new earbuds with any Qi-compatible solution.

The AirPods with the wireless charging case will cost $199 while the AirPods with all the new tech but without the wireless charging will cost $159.

Customers who already have AirPods can buy the wireless charging case separately for their existing earbuds for $79.

The new AirPods can be ordered on Apple’s website and are expected to start shipping next week.

