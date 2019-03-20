Filed Under:2020 presidential race, Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, campaign fundraiser, campaign fundraising, Congressman Beto O'Rourke, Politics, Presidential Candidate, presidential contender, Presidential Election, presidential run, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Texas News

CLAREMONT, New Hampshire (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says his first-day $6.1 million in campaign donations came from 128,000-plus contributions in all 50 states.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the former Texas congressman said the average contribution was $47.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised about $6 million during the first 24 hours of his campaign, had average contributions of about $27 from roughly 225,000 donors.

California Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign has said she raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours, with average donations of $37 from 38,000-plus contributors.

Other campaigns took in less early money. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said it raised $1 million in 48 hours, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched his campaign on a Friday and announced reaching that mark the following Monday.

In his U.S. Senate run against Ted Cruz last year, O’Rourke raised $80 million in contributions.

The O’Rourke campaign says the El Paso native will visit every county in New Hampshire in just 48 hours.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s