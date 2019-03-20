



A 13-year-old from Cisco, Texas got quite the workout after landing a monster 67-pound blue catfish this weekend.

A Facebook post from Michael and Teri Littlejohn’s Lake Tawakoni Guide Service shows Brayden Rogers smiling while holding the massive fish.

It reads: “What an amazing day on Lake Tawakoni yesterday,” the post reads. “It was so exciting just watching this young man Brayden hold this huge fish that is the New Pending Lake and State Blue Catfish Record JR.”

Captain Littlejohn said Rogers donated the fish to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

“We kept the fish alive for about two hours in the water waiting for them to come pick it up,” she said.

Not long after the young teen’s colossal catch, Littlejohn said another angler caught a 78-pound blue catfish! Both of the fish will go on display at the center, where children can learn more about them.

Host & Executive Producer of “DFW Outdoorsman”, Woody Fezette was impressed by Rogers’ catch.

“It’s great to see our young people enjoying outdoor adventures with family and friends, and Brayden now has a very cool story to tell. I’ll bet he, and likely a bunch of his friends will be truly hooked on fishing now,” said Fezette.

On “DFW Outdoorsman” Fezette and his team have fished on Lake Tawakoni and nearby Lake Fork Reservoir many times. They have caught some big fish, but never anything near what Rogers pulled in.

Video posted also shows Rogers reeling in the fish.

By the way, if you need it, you can catch “DFW Outdoorsman” every weekend on CBS11 and Texas21

Saturdays at 5:30am, on CBS11

Saturdays at 6:30pm, on Texas21

Sundays at 10:30am, on Texas21

Happy hunting and fishing!