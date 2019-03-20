  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL is said to be investigating allegations Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford pushed police officers during an altercation at a bar, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident in question happened at the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida, last Friday.

NFL investigators have reportedly gone to the bar to try to get surveillance video of the incident.

Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports reported witnesses said Crawford “bull rushed his way through two cops and aggressively put his hands on two officers” while they were trying to arrest someone.

Crawford, 29, was not arrested.

Crawford has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the third round in 2012.

This is a developing story.

