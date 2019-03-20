FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – New sidewalks and crosswalks are just some of the improvements coming to more than half dozen Fort Worth Independent School District elementary schools.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments gave a grant of more than $3 million to the city to fund the projects. All the money will go toward improving ways to get kids to school safely.

The seven area elementary schools picked to receive grant money were selected due to lack of sidewalks, the number of pedestrian and bike crashes, the percentage of economically disadvantaged students and the lack of school bus service.

CBS 11 News spoke to parents who said the improvements are definitely needed. Baola Garcia, the mother of a student at Bonnie Brae Elementary, said, “I think it’s important because a lot of accidents might happen and it’s more [sic] safe for them and for us.”

Some of the infrastructure improvements for students include — sidewalk enhancements, crosswalks, flashing beacons, signage, and bicycle-pedestrian trails.

Freddy Arellano, the father of a Bonnie Brae student, thinks it’s great that administrators are trying to prepare for the unexpected. “So they [children] won’t get hurt, you know what I mean. There are a lot of crazy people out there nowadays,” he said.

Anyone interested in the plans can attend one of the following project meetings for the improvements —

Bonnie Brae Elementary, 6 p.m. March 27, Bonnie Brae Elementary, 3504 Kimbo Road

Mary Louise Phillips Elementary, 6 p.m. April 3, R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road

W.J. Turner Elementary and Diamond Hill Elementary, 6 p.m. April 4, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th Street

Christene C. Moss Elementary and D. McRae Elementary, 11 a.m. April 6, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger Street

Daggett Elementary, 6 p.m. April 15. Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill Street

The goal is to have all of the improvements completed within three years.