ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on the last Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers open their season next Thursday, March 28 against the Chicago Cubs. The governor will be throwing the first pitch before the 3:05 p.m. start time.

Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene will be catching Gov Abbott’s first pitch. Greene previously threw the first pitch on Opening Day at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1994.

In addition, the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest of Fort Worth will be performing the National Anthem.

The team announced that ballpark gates will open at 12 p.m. on Opening Day.

The 2019 season will be the final season at Globe Life Park as the team gets ready to move to its new home nearby at Globe Life Field.