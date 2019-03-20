NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you enjoy games of chance step away from your NCAA Tournament Bracket for a minute and go buy a Powerball ticket!

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $550 million.

There were no winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2.

As it stands, the $550 million jackpot is the 8th largest Powerball jackpot since the game began and the prize could get even bigger with the last minute rush to buy tickets tonight.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 30 years. Anyone winning after choosing the cash value option would walk away with about $335 million before taxes.

As usual, the advice is to hold your tickets tight but don’t quit your day job. The odds of winning tonight jackpot are one in in 292,201,338.

Powerball tickets are $2, and the drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday. The sales cut off time in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

Good luck.