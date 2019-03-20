  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Lottery, Lottery Ticket, lottery tickets, lottery winner, lottery winnings, Mega Millions, Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball, Powerball Jackpot, Powerball tickets, Powerball winners, Winning numbers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you enjoy games of chance step away from your NCAA Tournament Bracket for a minute and go buy a Powerball ticket!

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $550 million.

There were no winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2.

As it stands, the $550 million jackpot is the 8th largest Powerball jackpot since the game began and the prize could get even bigger with the last minute rush to buy tickets tonight.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 30 years. Anyone winning after choosing the cash value option would walk away with about $335 million before taxes.

As usual, the advice is to hold your tickets tight but don’t quit your day job. The odds of winning tonight jackpot are one in in 292,201,338.

Powerball tickets are $2, and the drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday. The sales cut off time in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

Good luck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s