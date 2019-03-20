ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected of shooting at a driver during a road rage incident last year while the victim’s wife and children were in the car.

Police said Andrew Cantu turned himself in on Tuesday for the road rage shooting on October 22, 2018. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident started when Cantu was trying to pass the victim along Highway 360 by driving on the outside shoulder and then sideswiped the victim’s vehicle. This caused damage to the victim’s mirror and right-front fender.

The victim then pulled over near Interstate-20 and New York Avenue to exchange insurance information with Cantu. Police said the victim had his wife in the front passenger seat and his two children in the backseat.

According to police, the suspect reportedly started kicking the victim’s door and banging on the window. When the victim rolled his window down, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a round that grazed the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was soon released after treatment. Cantu had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Cantu currently remains in jail for the shooting.