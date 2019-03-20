  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Health Concerns, homemade lemonade, lemonade stands, Rep. Matt Krause, Republican, Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas House has voted to protect the right of kids to run lemonade stands without fear of being shut down by police.

Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause’s bill passed 144-2 on Wednesday.

It still needs to move through the Senate before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The measure comes after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015.

The new Texas law would legalize temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks.

A similar bill was filed in Minnesota after a Minneapolis 13-year-old nearly had his hot dog stand shut down.

Lemonade stands are currently illegal in Texas because homemade drinks are banned due to health concerns.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s