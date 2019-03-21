



Investigators determined multiple suspects arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Darby Drive around 2:15 a.m. with the idea they were going to record some music with the victim.

But one of the men pulled out a gun and during an apparent struggle, shot and killed him.

The investigation led detectives to a group of men that led to the capital murder arrest warrants for Dreyon Glenn, 26, Shaquille Lane, 25, and David Davis, 23.

There is still one outstanding suspect who remains unidentified at this time. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Julia Hall at 817.459.5325.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.459.TIPS.